Global Grouting Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Grouting Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grouting Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Urethane Based Grout
- Epoxy Based Grouts
- Others
Segment by Application
- Mining Industry
- Traffic Industry
- Water Conservancy Industry
- Construction Industry
- Others
By Company
- Sika
- Fosroc
- LATICRETE
- Custom Building Products
- ITW Wind Group
- GCP Applied Technologies
- Mapei
- CICO Technologies (CTL)
- Ambex Concrete Technologies
- Five Star Products
- Jinqi Chemical Group
- Fischer Spezialbaustoffe
- Nanjiang
- A.W. Cook Cement Products
- Psiquartz
- TCC Materials
- DMAR
- Roundjoy
- CETCO (Minerals Technologies)
- Sobute New Materials
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Grouting Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Grouting Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Urethane Based Grout
1.2.3 Epoxy Based Grouts
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Grouting Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mining Industry
1.3.3 Traffic Industry
1.3.4 Water Conservancy Industry
1.3.5 Construction Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Grouting Material Production
2.1 Global Grouting Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Grouting Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Grouting Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Grouting Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Grouting Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Grouting Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Grouting Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Grouting Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Grouting Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Grouting Material Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Grouting Material Sales by Region (2017-2022)
