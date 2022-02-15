Global Fumaric Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Fumaric Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Fumaric Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fumaric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Food-Grade
- Technical-Grade
- Segment by Application
- Food & Beverages
- Rosin Paper Sizes
- Unsaturated Polyester Resin
- Alkyd Resins
- Others
By Company
- Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering
- Bartek Ingredients
- Polynt
- Thirumalai Chemical
- Isegen
- Fuso Chemicals
- Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering
- Changzhou Yabang Chemical
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI
- Sealong Biotechnology
- Changmao Biochemical Engineering
- Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology
- XST Biological
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fumaric Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food-Grade
1.2.3 Technical-Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Rosin Paper Sizes
1.3.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
1.3.5 Alkyd Resins
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fumaric Acid Production
2.1 Global Fumaric Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fumaric Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fumaric Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fumaric Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fumaric Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fumaric Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fumaric Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fumaric Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fumaric Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fumaric Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fumaric Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Fumaric Acid by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Fumaric Acid Revenue by Region
