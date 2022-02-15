Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Rare Earth Phosphors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Phosphors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Rare Earth Blue Phosphor
- Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor
- Rare Earth Green Phosphor
- Rare Earth Red Phosphor
- Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor
- Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor
- Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor
Segment by Application
- Lamp Industry
- Display Industry
- Special Light Industry
- Others
By Company
- NICHIA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Intematix Corporation
- Dow Electronic Materials
- OSAM
- TOKYO KAGAKU KENKYUSHO
- Nemoto Lumi-Materials
- APN Technology
- TOSHIBA MATERIALS
- Phosphor Technology
- Shannxi Irico Ohosphor Material
- Jiangmen Kanhoo Industry
- Jiangsu Tiancai
- Grirem Advanced Materials
- Quzhou Aoshi Te Lighting
- Shanghai Yuelong New Materials
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Earth Phosphors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rare Earth Blue Phosphor
1.2.3 Rare Earth Cyan Phosphor
1.2.4 Rare Earth Green Phosphor
1.2.5 Rare Earth Red Phosphor
1.2.6 Rare Earth Yellow Phosphor
1.2.7 Rare Earth Trichromatic Phosphor
1.2.8 Rare Earth Long Afterglow Phosphor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lamp Industry
1.3.3 Display Industry
1.3.4 Special Light Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production
2.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rare Earth Phosphors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
