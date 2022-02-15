Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Microcrystalline Wax market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microcrystalline Wax market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Laminating Grade
- Coating Grade
- Hardening Grade
- Others
Segment by Application
- Packaging
- Tire and Rubber
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Adhesives
- Others
By Company
- Sonneborn
- Repsol
- Sasol
- Paramelt
- The International Group (IGI)
- Indian Oil
- Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical
- Calumet
- Kahlwax
- Kerax
- Industrial Raw Materials (IRM)
- Taiwan Wax
- CEPSA
- Nippon Seiro
- Blended Waxes (BWI)
- SQI
- Dongnam Petrochemicals
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Southeast Asia
- South Korea
- India
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Microcrystalline Wax Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Laminating Grade
1.2.3 Coating Grade
1.2.4 Hardening Grade
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Tire and Rubber
1.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Production
2.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Southeast Asia
2.7 South Korea
2.8 India
2.9 China
2.10 Japan
3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Microcrystalline Wax Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Microcrystalline Wax Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Microcrystalline Wax Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
