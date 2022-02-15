Global Epichlorohydrin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Epichlorohydrin Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Epichlorohydrin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epichlorohydrin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Above 99.9%
- 99.8%~99.9%
- 99.5%~99.8%
Segment by Application
- Epoxy Resins
- Synthetic Glycerin
- Epichlorohydrin Rubbe
By Company
- Dow Chemical
- Solvay
- NAMA Chemicals
- Hanwha Chemical
- Formosa Plastics
- Momentive Specialty Chemicals
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Tamilnadu Petroproducts
- Samsung Fine Chemicals
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- Shandong Haili Chemical Industry
- Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical
- Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals
- Jiangsu Haixing
- Dongying Liancheng
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- China
- Taiwan(China)
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Epichlorohydrin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Above 99.9%
1.2.3 99.8%~99.9%
1.2.4 99.5%~99.8%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Epoxy Resins
1.3.3 Synthetic Glycerin
1.3.4 Epichlorohydrin Rubber
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Epichlorohydrin Production
2.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Southeast Asia
2.8 Japan
2.9 China
2.10 Taiwan(China)
2.11 South Korea
3 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Epichlorohydrin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Epichlorohydrin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Epichlorohydrin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
