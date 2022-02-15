Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

1% AFFF

3% AFFF

6% AFFF

Segment by Application

Petrochemical and Chemical Plants

Offshore Installations

Tank Farms

Military Facilities

Airport

Others

By Company

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Angus International

Buckeye Fire Equipment

Amerex Corporation

ICL Group

Suolong Fire Science and Technology

DIC

Jiangya

Dr. Richard Sthamer

Langchao Fire Technology

Dafo Fomtec

Orchidee

Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Products)

Profoam

Delta Fire

Gongan Industrial Development

Yunlong RRE Equipment

Liuli

Zibo HuAn Technology

NDC-Group

HD Fire Protect

SKFF Fire Fighting

K. V. Fire

Rijian Firefighting Equipment

Zhengzhou Yuheng Industry

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Japan

China

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 1% AFFF

1.2.3 3% AFFF

1.2.4 6% AFFF

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Petrochemical and Chemical Plants

1.3.3 Offshore Installations

1.3.4 Tank Farms

1.3.5 Military Facilities

1.3.6 Airport

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production

2.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.7 Japan

2.8 China

2.9 India

