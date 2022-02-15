Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 1% AFFF
- 3% AFFF
- 6% AFFF
Segment by Application
- Petrochemical and Chemical Plants
- Offshore Installations
- Tank Farms
- Military Facilities
- Airport
- Others
By Company
- Tyco Fire Protection Products
- Angus International
- Buckeye Fire Equipment
- Amerex Corporation
- ICL Group
- Suolong Fire Science and Technology
- DIC
- Jiangya
- Dr. Richard Sthamer
- Langchao Fire Technology
- Dafo Fomtec
- Orchidee
- Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Products)
- Profoam
- Delta Fire
- Gongan Industrial Development
- Yunlong RRE Equipment
- Liuli
- Zibo HuAn Technology
- NDC-Group
- HD Fire Protect
- SKFF Fire Fighting
- K. V. Fire
- Rijian Firefighting Equipment
- Zhengzhou Yuheng Industry
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
- China
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 1% AFFF
1.2.3 3% AFFF
1.2.4 6% AFFF
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petrochemical and Chemical Plants
1.3.3 Offshore Installations
1.3.4 Tank Farms
1.3.5 Military Facilities
1.3.6 Airport
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production
2.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Fire Extinguish Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Japan
2.8 China
2.9 India
