Global 2,6-Xylidine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2,6-Xylidine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2,6-Xylidine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

2,6-Xylidine 99.0%

2,6-Xylidine 99.5%

Segment by Application

Metalaxyl

Ofurace

Furalaxyl

Lidocaine

Hydrochloride

By Company

BASF

SYNGENTA CROP PROTECTION AG

CABB AG

Adama

Jiangsu Baoling Chemical

Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals

Jiangxi Nongda Ruite Chemical Technology

Jiangsu Lanfeng Biochemical

Shangyu Nutrichem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2,6-Xylidine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 2,6-Xylidine 99.0%

1.2.3 2,6-Xylidine 99.5%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Metalaxyl

1.3.3 Ofurace

1.3.4 Furalaxyl

1.3.5 Lidocaine

1.3.6 Hydrochloride

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 2,6-Xylidine Production

2.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global 2,6-Xylidine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global 2,6-Xylidine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global 2,6-Xylidine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global 2,6-Xylidine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global 2,6-Xylidine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales 2,6-Xylidine by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global 2,6-Xylidine Revenue by Region

