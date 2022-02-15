February 15, 2022

Global 2,6-Xylidine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

12 hours ago grandresearchstore

2,6-Xylidine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2,6-Xylidine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 2,6-Xylidine 99.0%
  • 2,6-Xylidine 99.5%

Segment by Application

  • Metalaxyl
  • Ofurace
  • Furalaxyl
  • Lidocaine
  • Hydrochloride
  • By Company
  • BASF
  • SYNGENTA CROP PROTECTION AG
  • CABB AG
  • Adama
  • Jiangsu Baoling Chemical
  • Zhejiang Heben Pesticide & Chemicals
  • Jiangxi Nongda Ruite Chemical Technology
  • Jiangsu Lanfeng Biochemical
  • Shangyu Nutrichem

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2,6-Xylidine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2,6-Xylidine 99.0%
1.2.3 2,6-Xylidine 99.5%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metalaxyl
1.3.3 Ofurace
1.3.4 Furalaxyl
1.3.5 Lidocaine
1.3.6 Hydrochloride
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2,6-Xylidine Production
2.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2,6-Xylidine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2,6-Xylidine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2,6-Xylidine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2,6-Xylidine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2,6-Xylidine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2,6-Xylidine by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2,6-Xylidine Revenue by Region

