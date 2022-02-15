February 15, 2022

Global Isobornyl Acrylate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Isobornyl Acrylate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isobornyl Acrylate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Isobornyl Acrylate
  • Isobornyl Methacrylate

Segment by Application

  • Reactive Diluent
  • Resin Synthesis
  • Others

By Company

  • NIPPON SHOKUBAI
  • Sartomer
  • Evonik
  • Green Pine
  • Osaka Organic Chem
  • Solvay
  • DSM
  • Tianchi Chemical
  • IGM Resin
  • WUXI ACRYL TECHNOLOGY
  • Jinan Yudong Tech
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Isobornyl Acrylate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Isobornyl Acrylate
1.2.3 Isobornyl Methacrylate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Reactive Diluent
1.3.3 Resin Synthesis
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Production
2.1 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Isobornyl Acrylate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Isobornyl Acrylate by Region (2023-2028)

