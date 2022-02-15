Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/125942/global-monoethylene-glycol-market-2028-733

Fiber Grade

Industrial Grade

Antifreeze Grade

Segment by Application

Polyester Fibre

Polyester Resins

Antifreeze and Coolants

Chemical Intermediates

Others

By Company

SABIC

Sinopec

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)

Shell

EQUATE

Lotte Chemical

Dow

SPDC

CNPC

Reliance Industries

OUCC

INEOS

LyondellBasell

BASF

NIOC

Farsa Chimie

PTT Global Chemical

IndianOil

Indorama Ventures

Sibur

PJSC Kazanorgsintez

Nippon Shokubai

SHAZAND Company

Huntsman

Maruzen Petrochemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Southeast Asia

Japan

China

Taiwan(China)

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/125942/global-monoethylene-glycol-market-2028-733

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fiber Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.2.4 Antifreeze Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Polyester Fibre

1.3.3 Polyester Resins

1.3.4 Antifreeze and Coolants

1.3.5 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.7 Southeast Asia

2.8 Japan

2.9 China

2.10 Taiwan(China)

2.11 South Korea

2.12 India

3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/