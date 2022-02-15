Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Fiber Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Antifreeze Grade
Segment by Application
- Polyester Fibre
- Polyester Resins
- Antifreeze and Coolants
- Chemical Intermediates
- Others
By Company
- SABIC
- Sinopec
- Formosa Plastics Group (FPG)
- Shell
- EQUATE
- Lotte Chemical
- Dow
- SPDC
- CNPC
- Reliance Industries
- OUCC
- INEOS
- LyondellBasell
- BASF
- NIOC
- Farsa Chimie
- PTT Global Chemical
- IndianOil
- Indorama Ventures
- Sibur
- PJSC Kazanorgsintez
- Nippon Shokubai
- SHAZAND Company
- Huntsman
- Maruzen Petrochemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Southeast Asia
- Japan
- China
- Taiwan(China)
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fiber Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.2.4 Antifreeze Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyester Fibre
1.3.3 Polyester Resins
1.3.4 Antifreeze and Coolants
1.3.5 Chemical Intermediates
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production
2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Middle East & Africa
2.7 Southeast Asia
2.8 Japan
2.9 China
2.10 Taiwan(China)
2.11 South Korea
2.12 India
3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/