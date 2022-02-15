Global Titanium Diboride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Titanium Diboride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Titanium Diboride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Carbotherm al reduction method

Self-propagating Reaction?SHS?

Other

Segment by Application

Electrically Conductive/Composite Ceramics

Cathodes for Aluminum Smelting

Refractory Components

Cutting Tools

Others

By Company

H.C.Starck

Momentive

3M

PENSC

Longji Tetao

Kennametal

Dandong Rijin

Orient Special Ceramics

Japan New Metals

Sinyo

Eno Material

Treibacher

DCEI

Materion

Jingyi Ceramics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Titanium Diboride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Titanium Diboride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Carbotherm al reduction method

1.2.3 Self-propagating Reaction?SHS?

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Titanium Diboride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electrically Conductive/Composite Ceramics

1.3.3 Cathodes for Aluminum Smelting

1.3.4 Refractory Components

1.3.5 Cutting Tools

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Titanium Diboride Production

2.1 Global Titanium Diboride Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Titanium Diboride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Titanium Diboride Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Titanium Diboride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Titanium Diboride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Titanium Diboride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Titanium Diboride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Titanium Diboride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Titanium Diboride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Titanium Diboride Sales by Region

