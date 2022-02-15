Global Automotive Artificial Leather Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Artificial Leather market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Artificial Leather market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PVC

PU

Others

Segment by Application

Headliners

Seats

Door Trims

Consoles

Others

By Company

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Vulcaflex

Scientex Berhad

Archilles

Mayur Uniquoters

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

MarvelVinyls

Super Tannery Limited

Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

HR Polycoats

Longyue Leather

Wellmark

Veekay Polycoats

Xiefu Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Artificial Leather Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 PU

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Headliners

1.3.3 Seats

1.3.4 Door Trims

1.3.5 Consoles

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Production

2.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global

