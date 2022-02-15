February 15, 2022

Global Automotive Artificial Leather Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

13 hours ago grandresearchstore

Automotive Artificial Leather market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Artificial Leather market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • PVC
  • PU
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Headliners
  • Seats
  • Door Trims
  • Consoles
  • Others

By Company

  • Benecke-Kaliko
  • Kyowa Leather Cloth
  • CGT
  • Vulcaflex
  • Scientex Berhad
  • Archilles
  • Mayur Uniquoters
  • Fujian Polyrech Technology
  • Wise Star
  • MarvelVinyls
  • Super Tannery Limited
  • Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material
  • HR Polycoats
  • Longyue Leather
  • Wellmark
  • Veekay Polycoats
  • Xiefu Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Artificial Leather Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PVC
1.2.3 PU
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Headliners
1.3.3 Seats
1.3.4 Door Trims
1.3.5 Consoles
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Production
2.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Artificial Leather Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global

