February 15, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2 min read
12 hours ago grandresearchstore

Away-From-Home Tissues market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Away-From-Home Tissues market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Paper Napkins
  • Paper Towels
  • Wipes
  • Toilet Papers
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Commercial
  • Food & Beverages
  • Hospitals & Health Care
  • Other

By Company

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  • Georgia Pacific
  • SCA
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Sofidel Group
  • Fujian Hengan
  • Hospeco
  • Cascades Inc
  • Asia Pulp and Paper
  • Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products
  • Kruger Inc
  • MPI Papermills

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Away-From-Home Tissues Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paper Napkins
1.2.3 Paper Towels
1.2.4 Wipes
1.2.5 Toilet Papers
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Food & Beverages
1.3.4 Hospitals & Health Care
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Away-From-Home Tissues by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Manufactu

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Wet Tissues Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Frozen Tissues Sample Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2030 Report on Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

7 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Front Entrance Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

7 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Front Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

7 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

7 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Front Entrance Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

7 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Front Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

7 hours ago grandresearchstore
2 min read

Global Left-handed Inswing Commercial Front Doors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

7 hours ago grandresearchstore