Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Away-From-Home Tissues market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Away-From-Home Tissues market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Paper Napkins
- Paper Towels
- Wipes
- Toilet Papers
- Other
Segment by Application
- Commercial
- Food & Beverages
- Hospitals & Health Care
- Other
By Company
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Georgia Pacific
- SCA
- Procter & Gamble
- Sofidel Group
- Fujian Hengan
- Hospeco
- Cascades Inc
- Asia Pulp and Paper
- Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products
- Kruger Inc
- MPI Papermills
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Away-From-Home Tissues Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paper Napkins
1.2.3 Paper Towels
1.2.4 Wipes
1.2.5 Toilet Papers
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Food & Beverages
1.3.4 Hospitals & Health Care
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Away-From-Home Tissues by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Manufactu
