Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Away-From-Home Tissues market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Away-From-Home Tissues market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Paper Napkins

Paper Towels

Wipes

Toilet Papers

Other

Segment by Application

Commercial

Food & Beverages

Hospitals & Health Care

Other

By Company

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Georgia Pacific

SCA

Procter & Gamble

Sofidel Group

Fujian Hengan

Hospeco

Cascades Inc

Asia Pulp and Paper

Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products

Kruger Inc

MPI Papermills

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Away-From-Home Tissues Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Paper Napkins

1.2.3 Paper Towels

1.2.4 Wipes

1.2.5 Toilet Papers

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Food & Beverages

1.3.4 Hospitals & Health Care

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Away-From-Home Tissues by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Manufactu

