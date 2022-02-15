Global Automotive Castings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Castings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Castings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

Segment by Application

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

By Company

Aisin Auto

Alcast Technologies

Alcoa

Alu Die Casting

Consolidated Metco

Dynacast

Wotech

Endurance Group

GF Automotive

Kinetic Die Casting Company

Mino

Ningbo Parison Die Casting

Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery

NORTHWEST DIE CASTING

Pacific Die Casting

Rockman Industries Inc

Ryobi Die-casting Inc

Sandhu Auto Engineers

Sibar

Texas Die Casting

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Castings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pressure Die Casting

1.2.3 Vacuum Die Casting

1.2.4 Squeeze Die Casting

1.2.5 Semi-Solid Die Casting

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial vehicle

1.3.3 Passenger vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Castings Production

2.1 Global Automotive Castings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Castings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Castings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Castings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Castings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Automotive Castings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Castings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Castings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Castings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Automotive Castings Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Automotive Castings Sales by Region (20

