Global Automotive Castings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive Castings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Castings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pressure Die Casting
- Vacuum Die Casting
- Squeeze Die Casting
- Semi-Solid Die Casting
Segment by Application
- Commercial vehicle
- Passenger vehicle
By Company
- Aisin Auto
- Alcast Technologies
- Alcoa
- Alu Die Casting
- Consolidated Metco
- Dynacast
- Wotech
- Endurance Group
- GF Automotive
- Kinetic Die Casting Company
- Mino
- Ningbo Parison Die Casting
- Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery
- NORTHWEST DIE CASTING
- Pacific Die Casting
- Rockman Industries Inc
- Ryobi Die-casting Inc
- Sandhu Auto Engineers
- Sibar
- Texas Die Casting
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Castings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pressure Die Casting
1.2.3 Vacuum Die Casting
1.2.4 Squeeze Die Casting
1.2.5 Semi-Solid Die Casting
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial vehicle
1.3.3 Passenger vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Castings Production
2.1 Global Automotive Castings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Castings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Castings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Castings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Castings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Castings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Castings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Castings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Castings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Castings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Castings Sales by Region (20
