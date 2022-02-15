February 15, 2022

Premium Wireless Routers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Premium Wireless Routers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Premium Wireless Routers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Single Band Wireless Routers
  • Dual Band Wireless Routers
  • Tri Band Wireless Routers

Segment by Application

  • Family or Individual Consumer
  • Business
  • Other Application

By Company

  • TP-LINK
  • D-Link
  • Cisco
  • Tenda
  • Belkin (Linksys)
  • NETCORE Group (qihoo 360)
  • MERCURY
  • Netgear
  • FAST
  • Buffalo
  • Amped
  • Edimax
  • Asus
  • Huawei
  • Xiaomi
  • HiWiFi
  • Google Wifi
  • Eero
  • Luma
  • Samsung
  • Asus AiMesh
  • Plume
  • UBNT AMPLIFI HD

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Premium Wireless Routers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Band Wireless Routers
1.2.3 Dual Band Wireless Routers
1.2.4 Tri Band Wireless Routers
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Family or Individual Consumer
1.3.3 Business
1.3.4 Other Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Production
2.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Premium Wireless Routers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Premium Wireless Routers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Premium Wireless Routers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

