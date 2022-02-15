February 15, 2022

Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

13 hours ago grandresearchstore

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Brake Pads
  • Brake Shoes
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • ABS Friction
  • ADVICS
  • Akebono Brake Industry
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi Automotive
  • Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting
  • Federal-Mogul Motorparts
  • Fras Le
  • Japan Brake Industrial
  • Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument
  • Nisshinbo Brake
  • TMD Friction Holdings
  • Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
  • ZF

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Brake Pads
1.2.3 Brake Shoes
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production
2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Revenue Estimate

