Global Brake Friction Parts Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Brake Friction Parts market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brake Friction Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Brake Pads
- Brake Shoes
- Other
Segment by Application
- Passenger Car
- Commercial Vehicle
By Company
- Robert Bosch
- Continental AG
- Aisin Seiki
- Federal-Mogul
- Akebono Brake Industry
- Delphi Automotive
- Japan Brake Industrial
- Nisshinbo Holdings Inc
- ZF
- TMD Friction
- MAT Holdings
- ATE
- ITT Corporation
- Fras Le
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Brake Friction Parts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Brake Friction Parts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Brake Pads
1.2.3 Brake Shoes
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Brake Friction Parts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Brake Friction Parts Production
2.1 Global Brake Friction Parts Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Brake Friction Parts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Brake Friction Parts Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Brake Friction Parts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Brake Friction Parts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Brake Friction Parts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Brake Friction Parts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Brake Friction Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Brake Friction Parts Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Brake Friction Parts Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Brake Friction Parts Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Brake Friction Parts
