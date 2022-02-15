February 15, 2022

Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

14 hours ago grandresearchstore

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Automated Identification & Susceptibility Systems
  • Automated Blood Culture Systems
  • Automated Tuberculosis Systems
  • Streptococcal Infection Rapid Tests
  • GC/Chlamydia Rapid Tests
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Clinical
  • Non-Clinical

By Company

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Roche
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • BioMerieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Cellabs
  • Celsis International
  • Gen-Probe
  • Sekisui Diagnostics
  • MedMira
  • Meridian Biosciences
  • Orasure Technologies
  • Orion Diagnostica Oy
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Remel
  • Oxoid Limited

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automated Identification & Susceptibility Systems
1.2.3 Automated Blood Culture Systems
1.2.4 Automated Tuberculosis Systems
1.2.5 Streptococcal Infection Rapid Tests
1.2.6 GC/Chlamydia Rapid Tests
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Clinical
1.3.3 Non-Clinical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Bussiness Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automated and Rapid Microbiological

