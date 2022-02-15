Global Asphalt Shingles Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Asphalt Shingles Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Asphalt Shingles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Asphalt Shingles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- High-performance laminated
- Laminated
- Three-tab
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
By Company
- GAF Materials
- Owens Corning
- CertainTeed
- Atlas Roofing
- IKO Group
- Malarkey Roofing
- PABCO
- TAMKO Building Products
- Polyglass USA
- Tarco
- Henry Company
- Siplast
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Asphalt Shingles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High-performance laminated
1.2.3 Laminated
1.2.4 Three-tab
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Asphalt Shingles Production
2.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Asphalt Shingles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Asphalt Shingles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Asphalt Shingles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Asphalt Shingles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Asphalt Shingles Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Asphalt Shingles Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Asphalt Shingles by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Asphalt Shingles Revenue by Region
