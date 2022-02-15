Global Aramid Fibers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Aramid Fibers Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Aramid Fibers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aramid Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Para-aramid
- Meta-aramid
Segment by Application
- Optical Fiber
- Rubber Reinforcement
- Friction Materials
- Aerospace
- Security and Protection
- Tire Reinforcement
By Company
- Teijin Aramid
- DowDuPont
- Hyosung Corporation
- Toray Chemical Korea
- Kolon Industries
- HUVIS Corporation
- KERMEL
- China National Bluestar (Group)
- Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aramid Fibers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aramid Fibers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Para-aramid
1.2.3 Meta-aramid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aramid Fibers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Optical Fiber
1.3.3 Rubber Reinforcement
1.3.4 Friction Materials
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Security and Protection
1.3.7 Tire Reinforcement
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aramid Fibers Production
2.1 Global Aramid Fibers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aramid Fibers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aramid Fibers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aramid Fibers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aramid Fibers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aramid Fibers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aramid Fibers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aramid Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aramid Fibers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aramid Fibers Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aramid Fibers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Aramid Fibers by Region (2023-2028)

