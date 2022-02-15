Global Packaging Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Packaging Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Packaging Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Packaging Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Paper & Cardboard
- Rigid Plastic
- Metal
- Flexible Plastic
- Glass
- Wood
- Textile
- Others
Segment by Application
- Food
- Beverage
- Healthcare
- Cosmetics
- Household Products
- Chemicals
- Others
By Company
- Amcor
- Ball Corporation
- Crown Holdings
- International Paper
- Mondi
- Owens-Illinois
- Reynolds Group
- Sealed Air
- Stora Enso
- WestRock
- COVERIS
- Berry Plastics
- DS Smith
- Graphic Packaging
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Packaging Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Packaging Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paper & Cardboard
1.2.3 Rigid Plastic
1.2.4 Metal
1.2.5 Flexible Plastic
1.2.6 Glass
1.2.7 Wood
1.2.8 Textile
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Packaging Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Beverage
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Cosmetics
1.3.6 Household Products
1.3.7 Chemicals
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Packaging Materials Production
2.1 Global Packaging Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Packaging Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Packaging Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Packaging Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Packaging Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Packaging Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Packaging Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Packaging Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
