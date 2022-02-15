February 15, 2022

Global Paint and Varnish Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

grandresearchstore

Paint and Varnish market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paint and Varnish market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

 

Segment by Type

 

 

  • Vinyl and acrylic polymer based paints and varnishes (aqueous)
  • Other polymer based paints and varnishes (aqueous)
  • Polyester based paints and varnishes (non-aqueous)
  • Vinyl and acrylic polymer based paints and varnishes (non-aqueous)
  • Other polymer based paints and varnishes (non-aqueous)
  • Other paints and varnishes

Segment by Application

 

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Others

By Company

 

  • Akzonobel
  • PPG
  • SHERWIN-WILLIAMS
  • DowDuPont
  • BASF
  • RPM
  • DIAMOND Paint
  • VALSPAR
  • SACAL
  • NIPPON Paint
  • Hempel
  • AL-JAZEERA
  • Oasis Amercoat
  • Saveto
  • Paintco
  • Colors Est

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paint and Varnish Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Paint and Varnish Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Vinyl and acrylic polymer based paints and varnishes (aqueous)
1.2.3 Other polymer based paints and varnishes (aqueous)
1.2.4 Polyester based paints and varnishes (non-aqueous)
1.2.5 Vinyl and acrylic polymer based paints and varnishes (non-aqueous)
1.2.6 Other polymer based paints and varnishes (non-aqueous)
1.2.7 Other paints and varnishes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Paint and Varnish Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Paint and Varnish Production
2.1 Global Paint and Varnish Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Paint and Varnish Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Paint and Varnish Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Paint and Varnish Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Paint and Varnish Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Paint and Varnish Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Paint and Varnish Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

