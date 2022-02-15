Global CFRP Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global CFRP Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
CFRP market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CFRP market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Thermosetting
- Thermoplastic
Segment by Application
- Aerospace & Defense
- Wind Turbines
- Automotive
- Sports Equipment
- Building & Construction
- Molding Compounds
- Others
By Company
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Hexcel Corporation
- Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd
- SGL Carbon SE
- Teijin Limited.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 CFRP Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global CFRP Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thermosetting
1.2.3 Thermoplastic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global CFRP Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Wind Turbines
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Sports Equipment
1.3.6 Building & Construction
1.3.7 Molding Compounds
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global CFRP Production
2.1 Global CFRP Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global CFRP Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global CFRP Production by Region
2.3.1 Global CFRP Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global CFRP Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global CFRP Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global CFRP Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global CFRP Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global CFRP Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global CFRP Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global CFRP Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales CFRP by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global CFRP Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global CFRP Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
