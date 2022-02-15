Global Cobalt Sulphate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Cobalt Sulphate Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Cobalt Sulphate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cobalt Sulphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Battery
- Pigment
Segment by Application
- Super Alloy
- Hard Facing/ HSS & Other Alloy
- Magnet
- Hard Material
- Catalyst
- Color
- Battery
- Others
By Company
- Freeport Cobalt Oy
- Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd
- Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings
- Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd.
- Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd.
- Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development
- Nicomet Industries Limited
- MMC Norilsk Nickel
- Umicore
- Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Dalian Ruiyuan
- Hebei Kingway
- Nantong Xinwei
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cobalt Sulphate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Battery
1.2.3 Pigment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Super Alloy
1.3.3 Hard Facing/ HSS & Other Alloy
1.3.4 Magnet
1.3.5 Hard Material
1.3.6 Catalyst
1.3.7 Color
1.3.8 Battery
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production
2.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cobalt Sulphate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cobalt Sulphate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cobalt Sulphate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Sales by Region (2017-2022)
