Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Automotive & Transportation Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Waterborne Coating
- Solvent Borne Coating
- Powder Coating
- UV-cured Coating
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Plane
- Truck
- Train
- Others
By Company
- BASF
- Evonik
- Axalta Coating Systems
- PPG
- Nippon Paint
- Kansai Paint
- AkzoNobel
- Sherwin-Williams
- Covestro AG
- Arkema
- Beckers Group
- Berger Paints India Limited
- Eastman
- Clariant AG
- Royal DSM
- Lord Corporation
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Waterborne Coating
1.2.3 Solvent Borne Coating
1.2.4 Powder Coating
1.2.5 UV-cured Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Plane
1.3.4 Truck
1.3.5 Train
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production
2.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/