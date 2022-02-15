February 15, 2022

Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive & Transportation Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive & Transportation Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

 

Segment by Type

 

 

  • Waterborne Coating
  • Solvent Borne Coating
  • Powder Coating
  • UV-cured Coating

Segment by Application

 

  • Automotive
  • Plane
  • Truck
  • Train
  • Others

By Company

 

  • BASF
  • Evonik
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • PPG
  • Nippon Paint
  • Kansai Paint
  • AkzoNobel
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Covestro AG
  • Arkema
  • Beckers Group
  • Berger Paints India Limited
  • Eastman
  • Clariant AG
  • Royal DSM
  • Lord Corporation

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive & Transportation Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Waterborne Coating
1.2.3 Solvent Borne Coating
1.2.4 Powder Coating
1.2.5 UV-cured Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Plane
1.3.4 Truck
1.3.5 Train
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production
2.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive & Transportation Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

