Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Automotive OEM Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive OEM Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Solvent-Borne
- Waterborne
- Powdered
Segment by Application
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Company
- BASF
- Evonik
- Axalta Coating Systems
- PPG
- Nippon Paint
- Kansai Paint
- AkzoNobel
- Sherwin-Williams Company
- Covestro AG
- Arkema SA
- Beckers Group
- Berger Paints India Limited
- Eastman
- Clariant AG
- Royal DSM
- Lord Corporation
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive OEM Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent-Borne
1.2.3 Waterborne
1.2.4 Powdered
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Production
2.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Sales by Region
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/