Global Leather Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Leather Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Leather Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Solventborne
- Waterborne
- UV
Segment by Application
- Artificial Leather
- Genuine Leather
By Company
- Evonik
- DuPont
- TCP Global
- Arkema
- Stahl Group
- Micro Powders
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
