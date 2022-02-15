Global Metal & Glass Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Metal & Glass Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal & Glass Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solventborne

Waterborne

UV

Segment by Application

Metal

Glass

By Company

3M

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Akzonobel

Valspar

Axalta Coatings

Euroglas GmbH

DuPont

Nippon Paint

BASF

Kansai Paint

Wacker Chemie AG

Becker Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal & Glass Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Solventborne

1.2.3 Waterborne

1.2.4 UV

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Metal

1.3.3 Glass

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production

2.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Metal & Glass Coatings Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Metal & Glass Coatings by Region (2023-2028)

