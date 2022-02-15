Computer Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Computer Accessories in global, including the following market information:

Global Computer Accessories Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Computer Accessories Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Computer Accessories companies in 2021 (%)

The global Computer Accessories market was valued at 14850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 19570 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CPU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Computer Accessories include HP Development Company, Seagate Technology, DELL, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital, Logitech, Lenovo, Microsoft and Seiko Epson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Computer Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Computer Accessories Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Computer Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CPU

Motherboard

Hard Disk

Memory

Power Supply

Display Devices

Other

Global Computer Accessories Market, by Sale Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Computer Accessories Market Segment Percentages, by Sale Channel, 2021 (%)

Computer Shopping Mall

Computer Accessories Specialty Stores

Other

Global Computer Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Computer Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Computer Accessories revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Computer Accessories revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Computer Accessories sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Computer Accessories sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HP Development Company

Seagate Technology

DELL

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital

Logitech

Lenovo

Microsoft

Seiko Epson

Lexmark International

ASUS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Computer Accessories Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sale Channel

1.3 Global Computer Accessories Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Computer Accessories Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Computer Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Computer Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Computer Accessories Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Computer Accessories Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Computer Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Computer Accessories Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Computer Accessories Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Computer Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Computer Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Computer Accessories Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Accessories Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Computer Accessories Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Computer Accessories Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

