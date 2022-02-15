Gallium Nitride Substrates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gallium Nitride Substrates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gallium Nitride Substrates in global, including the following market information:
- Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Gallium Nitride Substrates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gallium Nitride Substrates market was valued at 398.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 780.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GaN on Sapphire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gallium Nitride Substrates include Toshiba, Koninklijke Philips, Texas Instruments, Saint Gobain, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Soitec Pte Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Mitsubishi and NGK Insulators, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gallium Nitride Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- GaN on Sapphire
- GaN on Si
- GaN on GaN
- Other
Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Health Care
- Automotive
- Military and Defense
- Other
Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gallium Nitride Substrates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gallium Nitride Substrates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gallium Nitride Substrates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Gallium Nitride Substrates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toshiba
- Koninklijke Philips
- Texas Instruments
- Saint Gobain
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Soitec Pte Ltd
- Fujitsu Limited
- Mitsubishi
- NGK Insulators
- Infineon Technologies
- Sino Nitride Semiconductors
- PAM Xiamen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gallium Nitride Substrates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gallium Nitride Substrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gallium Nitride Substrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gallium Nitride Substrates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Nitride Substrates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gallium Nitride Substrates Companies
