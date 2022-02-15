Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Autoclave Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) include Lyondellbasell, Dow-Dupont, Ineos, Basf, Exxonmobil Chemical, Ge Oil & Gas, British Polythene, Westlake Chemical and Braskem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Autoclave Process
- Tubular Process
Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Film
- Injection Molding
- Coating
- Others
Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lyondellbasell
- Dow-Dupont
- Ineos
- Basf
- Exxonmobil Chemical
- Ge Oil & Gas
- British Polythene
- Westlake Chemical
- Braskem
- Nova Chemicals
- Sinopec
- Chevron Phillips
- Huntsman
- LgChem
- CNPC
- SK Group
- Borealis
- Sabic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) Players in Global Market
