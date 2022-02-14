Inverter/Converter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Inverter/Converter in global, including the following market information:

Global Inverter/Converter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Inverter/Converter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Inverter/Converter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Inverter/Converter market was valued at 15460 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Inverter/Converter include ABB, Advanced Energy, Bonfiglioli Riduttori, Eaton, Emerson Electric, Enphase Energy, Fronius International, GE and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Inverter/Converter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Inverter/Converter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inverter/Converter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inverter

Converter

Global Inverter/Converter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inverter/Converter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solar Panels

Fuel cells and UPS

Battery Storage

Others

Global Inverter/Converter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Inverter/Converter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Inverter/Converter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Inverter/Converter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Inverter/Converter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Inverter/Converter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Advanced Energy

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Enphase Energy

Fronius International

GE

Mitsubishi Electric

Omron

Proinso

Riello

Siemens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Inverter/Converter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Inverter/Converter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Inverter/Converter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Inverter/Converter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Inverter/Converter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Inverter/Converter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Inverter/Converter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Inverter/Converter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Inverter/Converter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Inverter/Converter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Inverter/Converter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inverter/Converter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Inverter/Converter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inverter/Converter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inverter/Converter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inverter/Converter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

