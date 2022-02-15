Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules in global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules include Murata, Qualcomm, Intel, Broadcom, Panasonic, Texas Instruments, Fujitsu, Hosiden and STMicroelectronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules

Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules

Classic Bluetooth Modules

Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Mobile Phone

Smart Mobile Phone

Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Murata

Qualcomm

Intel

Broadcom

Panasonic

Texas Instruments

Fujitsu

Hosiden

STMicroelectronics

Laird

Taiyo Yuden

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Silicon Labs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mobile Phone Bluetooth Modules Players in Global Market

