Open-Circuit SCBA Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Open-Circuit SCBA market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Oxygen Cylinder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Open-Circuit SCBA include MSA, Scott Safety, Honeywell, Drager, Interspiro, Cam Lock, Shigematsu, Avon and Matisec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Open-Circuit SCBA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Open-Circuit SCBA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Open-Circuit SCBA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Oxygen Cylinder
- Double Oxygen Cylinder
Global Open-Circuit SCBA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Open-Circuit SCBA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rescue
- Adventure
- Medical treatment
- other
Global Open-Circuit SCBA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Open-Circuit SCBA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Open-Circuit SCBA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Open-Circuit SCBA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Open-Circuit SCBA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Open-Circuit SCBA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MSA
- Scott Safety
- Honeywell
- Drager
- Interspiro
- Cam Lock
- Shigematsu
- Avon
- Matisec
- Sinoma
- Koken
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Open-Circuit SCBA Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Open-Circuit SCBA Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Open-Circuit SCBA Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Open-Circuit SCBA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Open-Circuit SCBA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Open-Circuit SCBA Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Open-Circuit SCBA Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Open-Circuit SCBA Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Open-Circuit SCBA Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Open-Circuit SCBA Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Open-Circuit SCBA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Open-Circuit SCBA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Open-Circuit SCBA Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Open-Circuit SCBA Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Open-Circuit SCBA Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Open-Circuit SCBA Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
