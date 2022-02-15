Wireless Modem Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wireless Modem Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Modem in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wireless Modem Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wireless Modem Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Wireless Modem companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wireless Modem market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transparent Modem Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wireless Modem include Cisco, Motorola, Zoom Telephonics, NETGEAR, ARRIS, Casa Systems, HP, Belkin and Sumavision (Broadcom), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wireless Modem manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wireless Modem Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Modem Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transparent Modem
- Smart Modem
Global Wireless Modem Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Modem Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- WIFI
- Wimax
Global Wireless Modem Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wireless Modem Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wireless Modem revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wireless Modem revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wireless Modem sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Wireless Modem sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cisco
- Motorola
- Zoom Telephonics
- NETGEAR
- ARRIS
- Casa Systems
- HP
- Belkin
- Sumavision (Broadcom)
- Huawei
- Pace
- Technicolor
- Ericsson
- 3Com
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wireless Modem Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wireless Modem Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wireless Modem Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wireless Modem Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wireless Modem Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wireless Modem Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wireless Modem Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wireless Modem Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wireless Modem Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wireless Modem Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wireless Modem Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless Modem Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wireless Modem Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Modem Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless Modem Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Modem Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wireless Modem Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
