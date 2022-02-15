Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Maintenance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services include General Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Wood Group, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Solar Turbines, Ansaldo Energia, MTU Aero Engines and Sulzer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Maintenance

Repair

Overhaul

Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

Ansaldo Energia

MTU Aero Engines

Sulzer

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gas Turbine Aero-Derivative Services Product Type

