Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Heart-lung Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment include GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions, Agito Medical, Soma Technology, Block Imaging, Whittemore Enterprises and Radiology Oncology Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Heart-lung Machines
- Coagulation Analyzers
- Others
Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Other
Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE
- Siemens Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Ultra Solutions
- Agito Medical
- Soma Technology
- Block Imaging
- Whittemore Enterprises
- Radiology Oncology Systems
- Integrity Medical Systems
- TRACO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refurbished Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
