Auto Black Box Camera Module Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Auto Black Box Camera Module market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CCD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Auto Black Box Camera Module include LG Innotek, SEMCO, Sharp, Sunny Optical, Partron, ZF TRW, MCNEX, CAMMSYS and Powerlogic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Auto Black Box Camera Module manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CCD

CMOS

Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Other

Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Auto Black Box Camera Module revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Auto Black Box Camera Module revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Auto Black Box Camera Module sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Auto Black Box Camera Module sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Innotek

SEMCO

Sharp

Sunny Optical

Partron

ZF TRW

MCNEX

CAMMSYS

Powerlogic

BYD

Tung Thih

STMicroelectronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Auto Black Box Camera Module Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Auto Black Box Camera Module Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Auto Black Box Camera Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Auto Black Box Camera Module Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Auto Black Box Camera Module Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Auto Black Box Camera Module Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Auto Black Box Camera Module Companies

