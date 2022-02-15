Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Outdoor Sweeping Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Truck Mounted Sweeper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Sweeping Machine include Bucher (Johnston), ZOOMLION, Elgin, FULONGMA, Hako, FAYAT GROUP, Aebi Schmidt, Exprolink and Alamo Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Outdoor Sweeping Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Truck Mounted Sweeper
- Compact Sweeper
- Others
Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Urban Road
- Highway
- Airport
- Others
Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Outdoor Sweeping Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Outdoor Sweeping Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Outdoor Sweeping Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Outdoor Sweeping Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bucher (Johnston)
- ZOOMLION
- Elgin
- FULONGMA
- Hako
- FAYAT GROUP
- Aebi Schmidt
- Exprolink
- Alamo Group
- FAUN
- TYMCO
- Tennant
- Global Sweeper
- AEROSUN
- Dulevo
- Boschung
- Alfred Kärcher
- KATO
- Henan Senyuan
- Hubei Chengli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor Sweeping Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Outdoor Sweeping Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Sweeping Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Outdoor Sweeping Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Sweeping Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Sweeping Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Sweeping Machine Companies
