Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Intramuscular Immune Globulin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10mL Vial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intramuscular Immune Globulin include Grifols Therapeutics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intramuscular Immune Globulin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10mL Vial

2.0mL Vial

Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hepatitis A

Measles

Others

Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intramuscular Immune Globulin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intramuscular Immune Globulin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intramuscular Immune Globulin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Intramuscular Immune Globulin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Grifols Therapeutics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intramuscular Immune Globulin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intramuscular Immune Globulin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intramuscular Immune Globulin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intramuscular Immune Globulin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intramuscular Immune Globulin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intramuscular Immune Globulin Companies

