Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor include Baxter, Kamada, Talecris Biotherapeutics, Aventis, CSL Behring and Grifols, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Global Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Alpha1-Proteinase Inhibitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baxter

Kamada

Talecris Biotherapeutics

Aventis

CSL Behring

Grifols

