This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Bone Drill in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Bone Drill Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Bone Drill Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Bone Drill companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Bone Drill market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pneumatic Drills Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Bone Drill include Rohanika Medical, GPC, De Soutter Medical, Biochrom, Millennium Surgical, Phoenix Surgical, Medtronic, StrenuMed and Synergy Medical Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Bone Drill manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Bone Drill Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Bone Drill Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pneumatic Drills

Electric Drills

Battery-powered Drills

Global Medical Bone Drill Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Bone Drill Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

ENT

Dental

Others

Global Medical Bone Drill Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Bone Drill Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Bone Drill revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Bone Drill revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Bone Drill sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Bone Drill sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rohanika Medical

GPC

De Soutter Medical

Biochrom

Millennium Surgical

Phoenix Surgical

Medtronic

StrenuMed

Synergy Medical Technologies

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nouvag

Stryker

NSK

Zimmer

Johnson & Johnson

Exactech

Stars Medical Devices

ORTHO CARE

Aygun Surgical Instruments

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Bone Drill Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Bone Drill Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Bone Drill Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Bone Drill Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Bone Drill Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Bone Drill Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Bone Drill Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Bone Drill Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Bone Drill Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Bone Drill Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Bone Drill Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Bone Drill Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Bone Drill Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Bone Drill Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Bone Drill Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Bone Drill Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

