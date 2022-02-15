Anti-money Laundering Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-money Laundering Solution in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6872650/global-antimoney-laundering-solution-2022-2028-206

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-money Laundering Solution market was valued at 2507.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5563.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transaction Monitoring Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-money Laundering Solution include Oracle, Thomson Reuters, Fiserv, SAS, SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide, Tonbeller and Banker’s Toolbox, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-money Laundering Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Others

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bank

Insurance Company

Financial Institution

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-money Laundering Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-money Laundering Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Targens

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Safe Banking Systems

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-antimoney-laundering-solution-2022-2028-206-6872650

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-money Laundering Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-money Laundering Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Anti-money Laundering Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-money Laundering Solution Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-money Laundering Solution Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

China Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027

Anti-money Laundering Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market Research Report 2021-2025

Global Anti-money Laundering Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027