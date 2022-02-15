Accounts Payable Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Accounts Payable refers to the account or a file which tracks the amount to be paid for services or products provided by a supplier. Accounts Payable Service is a vast term that incorporates generation of invoice or bills through computers. The consumers or buyers are presented with the electronically generated invoice for service or product which enables them to maintain a credit while purchasing.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Accounts Payable Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Accounts Payable Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Accounts Payable Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud/SaaS/Web Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Accounts Payable Service include Freshbooks, Xero, Zoho, Intuit, Brightpearl, Sage, FinancialForce, Tipalti and PaySimple, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Accounts Payable Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Accounts Payable Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Accounts Payable Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud/SaaS/Web Based

Installed

Global Accounts Payable Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Accounts Payable Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Other

Global Accounts Payable Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Accounts Payable Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Accounts Payable Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Accounts Payable Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Freshbooks

Xero

Zoho

Intuit

Brightpearl

Sage

FinancialForce

Tipalti

PaySimple

Acclivity Group

KashFlow Software

Araize

Micronetics

Norming Software

Yat Software

SAP

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Accounts Payable Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Accounts Payable Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Accounts Payable Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Accounts Payable Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Accounts Payable Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Accounts Payable Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Accounts Payable Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Accounts Payable Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Accounts Payable Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Accounts Payable Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Accounts Payable Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Accounts Payable Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Accounts Payable Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

