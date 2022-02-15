Online Accounting Tools Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Online Accounting Tools are specifically designed to be used through the Internet, rather than being installed locally onto company computers. This reduces information technology requirements like server hardware, backups and maintenance and shifts the expenditure from being a large up-front capital cost to a much smaller, but ongoing, monthly or annual fee.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Accounting Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Accounting Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Accounting Tools market was valued at 3501.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7517.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Browser-based, SaaS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Accounting Tools include Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle(NetSuite), Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Workday and Unit4, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Accounting Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Accounting Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Accounting Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Browser-based, SaaS

Application Service Providers (ASPs)

Global Online Accounting Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Accounting Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Other Users

Global Online Accounting Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Accounting Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Accounting Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Accounting Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle(NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Zoho

Assit Cornerstone

MEGI

Reckon

KashFlow

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Accounting Tools Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Accounting Tools Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Accounting Tools Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Accounting Tools Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Accounting Tools Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Accounting Tools Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Accounting Tools Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Accounting Tools Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Accounting Tools Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Accounting Tools Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Accounting Tools Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Accounting Tools Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Accounting Tools Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

