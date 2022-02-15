February 15, 2022

SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SNP Genotyping and Analysis in Global, including the following market information:

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global SNP Genotyping and Analysis market was valued at 11450 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dynamic Allele-Specific Hybridization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SNP Genotyping and Analysis include Illumina, Roche, Life Technologies Corporation, Sequenom, Affymetrix and Fluidigm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SNP Genotyping and Analysis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Dynamic Allele-Specific Hybridization
  • Molecular Beacons
  • SNP Microarrays

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacogenomics
  • Diagnostic Research
  • Agricultural Biotechnology
  • Breeding and Animal Livestock

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies SNP Genotyping and Analysis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies SNP Genotyping and Analysis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Illumina
  • Roche
  • Life Technologies Corporation
  • Sequenom
  • Affymetrix
  • Fluidigm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SNP Genotyping and Analysis Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies SNP Genotyping and Analysis Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Companies

