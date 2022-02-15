PTA Balloon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PTA Balloon in global, including the following market information:

Global PTA Balloon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PTA Balloon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PTA Balloon companies in 2021 (%)

The global PTA Balloon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Self-expanding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PTA Balloon include Medtronic, Terumo, Cardinal Health, Cook Medical, AndraTec, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Creagh Medical and Biotronik, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PTA Balloon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PTA Balloon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PTA Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Self-expanding

Type II

Global PTA Balloon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PTA Balloon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Others

Global PTA Balloon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PTA Balloon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PTA Balloon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PTA Balloon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PTA Balloon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PTA Balloon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Terumo

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

AndraTec

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Creagh Medical

Biotronik

Spectranetics

Arthesys

TriReme Medical

Natec Medical

Cordis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PTA Balloon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PTA Balloon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PTA Balloon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PTA Balloon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PTA Balloon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PTA Balloon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PTA Balloon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PTA Balloon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PTA Balloon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PTA Balloon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PTA Balloon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PTA Balloon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PTA Balloon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTA Balloon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PTA Balloon Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PTA Balloon Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PTA Balloon Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Self-expanding

4.1.3

4.2 By Type – Global PTA Balloon Revenue & Fo

