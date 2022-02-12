Global Granular Sulfur Sales Market Report 2021

The global Granular Sulfur market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Granular Sulfur market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

The global sulfur granular market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2027

The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Agrochemicals

Chemical & Petroleum Refining

Rubber & Plastics

Mining & Metallurgy

Paper & Pulp

Others

The Granular Sulfur market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Granular Sulfur market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Mahaveer Surfactants Private Limited

KGT Oil

Kimtar

KHO Industries

Montana Sulphur & Chemical Company

ASJ

