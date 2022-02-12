Global Granular Sulfur Sales Market Report 2021

Global Granular Sulfur Sales Market Report 20212 min read
The global Granular Sulfur market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Granular Sulfur market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.
The global sulfur granular market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2027
The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Food Grade
- Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
- Agrochemicals
- Chemical & Petroleum Refining
- Rubber & Plastics
- Mining & Metallurgy
- Paper & Pulp
- Others
The Granular Sulfur market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Granular Sulfur market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
- Mahaveer Surfactants Private Limited
- KGT Oil
- Kimtar
- KHO Industries
- Montana Sulphur & Chemical Company
- ASJ
Table of content
1 Granular Sulfur Market Overview
1.1 Granular Sulfur Product Scope
1.2 Granular Sulfur Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Granular Sulfur Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Granular Sulfur Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Granular Sulfur Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Agrochemicals
1.3.3 Chemical & Petroleum Refining
1.3.4 Rubber & Plastics
1.3.5 Mining & Metallurgy
1.3.6 Paper & Pulp
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Granular Sulfur Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Granular Sulfur Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Granular Sulfur Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Granular Sulfur Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Granular Sulfur Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Granular Sulfur Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Granular Sulfur Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Granular Sulfur Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Granular Sulfur Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Granular Sulfur Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Granular Sulfur Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Granular Sulfur Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
