Fluorescent Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorescent Pigment are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of fluorescent materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorescent Pigment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
- Global top five Fluorescent Pigment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fluorescent Pigment market was valued at 330.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 615 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoset Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fluorescent Pigment include DayGlo(RPM International), Radiant (RPM International), UKSEUNG, SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO), Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD, Wan long chemical co. LTD, Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD, J Color Technologies and Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fluorescent Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fluorescent Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thermoset Type
- Thermoplastic Type
- Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)
Global Fluorescent Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paints and Coatings Industry
- Printing Inks Industry
- Plastics Industry
- Others
Global Fluorescent Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fluorescent Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fluorescent Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fluorescent Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Fluorescent Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DayGlo(RPM International)
- Radiant (RPM International)
- UKSEUNG
- SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)
- Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD
- Wan long chemical co. LTD
- Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD
- J Color Technologies
- Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD
- Huikang fluorescence technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fluorescent Pigment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fluorescent Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fluorescent Pigment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fluorescent Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fluorescent Pigment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fluorescent Pigment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fluorescent Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluorescent Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fluorescent Pigment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorescent Pigment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fluorescent Pigment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluorescent Pigment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
