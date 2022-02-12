Fluorescent Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fluorescent Pigment are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of fluorescent materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluorescent Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Fluorescent Pigment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fluorescent Pigment market was valued at 330.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 615 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoset Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fluorescent Pigment include DayGlo(RPM International), Radiant (RPM International), UKSEUNG, SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO), Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD, Wan long chemical co. LTD, Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD, J Color Technologies and Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fluorescent Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints and Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Others

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Fluorescent Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fluorescent Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fluorescent Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fluorescent Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Fluorescent Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DayGlo(RPM International)

Radiant (RPM International)

UKSEUNG

SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

Huangshan jiajia fluorescent material co. LTD

Wan long chemical co. LTD

Jiangxi longyuan chemical co. LTD

J Color Technologies

Jiaoling bailin fluorescence technology co. LTD

Huikang fluorescence technology

