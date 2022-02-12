Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flame Retardant Fibres market was valued at 2560.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flame-retardant fiber refers to a fiber that only smolders in the flame, does not generate flame itself, leaves the flame, smolders and extinguishes itself. Flame-retardant fiber is a new high-tech fiber material. It has the characteristics of low flammability, slow burning speed, no fire self-extinguishing, low smoke, non-toxic, non-melting and dripping, etc., high safety, good environmental protection, and can be widely used in Civilian fields such as clothing, decoration, and home furnishing, as well as industrial, aerospace, and military fields.From a regional perspective, China is the largest consumer region, accounting for more than 25% of the total market share. Besides, Europe and North America have good market prospects in this market. They hold approximately 24% and 18% of the market respectively. At present, major global manufacturers include TOYOBO CO., LTD, Toray, Dupont, Lenzing, Teijin, etc.

Among them, Dupont is a leading company in the industry with a market share of more than 35%, and the world`s top five manufacturers account for nearly 70%. From the perspective of product type and technology, flame-retardant fibers are mainly divided into intrinsic flame-retardant fibers, modified flame-retardant fibers, and can be subdivided into flame-retardant aramid fibers, flame-retardant viscose fibers, and flame-retardant polyester fibers. Flame-retardant acrylic fiber, flame-retardant nylon fiber, etc. The market share of flame-retardant aramid fibers is about 70%. From the perspective of product market applications, flame-retardant fibers are widely used in fields such as fire-resistant clothing, home textiles, automobiles, and aerospace. Fire-resistant clothing is the largest application field, with a share of about 76%.

By Market Verdors:

TOYOBO CO., LTD

Toray

Dupont

Lenzing

Teijin

Carl Weiske

Tayho

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Huvis

Unifi

Trevira CS

Sinopec

Libolon

Antufiber

Sanyou-Chem

Stfibre

Helon

Jlhxjt

Rayva

Zocn

Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd.

By Types:

Flame Retardant Aramid Fiber

Flame Retardant Viscose Fiber

Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber

Flame Retardant Acrylic Fiber

Flame Retardant Nylon Fiber

By Applications:

Fireproof Clothing

Home Textiles

Car

Aerospace

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Flame Retardant Aramid Fiber

1.4.3 Flame Retardant Viscose Fiber

1.4.4 Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber

1.4.5 Flame Retardant Acrylic Fiber

1.4.6 Flame Retardant Nylon Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fireproof Clothing

1.5.3 Home Textiles

1.5.4 Car

1.5.5 Aerospace

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market

1.8.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flame Retardant Fibres Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

