Global Desiccant Wheel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Desiccant Wheel market was valued at 143.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A desiccant wheel is very similar to a thermal wheel, but with a coating applied for the sole purpose of dehumidifying, or “drying”, the air stream. The desiccant is normally silica gel. As the wheel turns, the desiccant passes alternately through the incoming air, where the moisture is adsorbed, and through a “regenerating” zone, where the desiccant is dried and the moisture expelled. The wheel continues to rotate, and the adsorbent process is repeated. Regeneration is normally carried out by the use of a heating coil, such as a water or steam coil, or a direct-fired gas burner.Although the market competition of desiccant wheel is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of desiccant wheel and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

By Market Verdors:

Seibu Giken

Proflute

Trane

FläktGroup SEMCO

Airxchange

NovelAire

NICHIAS Corporation

Rotor Source

DRI

Puresci

By Types:

Silica Gel Desiccant Wheel

Molecular Sieve Desiccant Wheel

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Desiccant Wheel Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silica Gel Desiccant Wheel

1.4.3 Molecular Sieve Desiccant Wheel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Industry

1.5.5 Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Desiccant Wheel Market

1.8.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Desiccant Wheel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Desiccant Wheel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Desiccant Wheel Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

